Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 60,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,591. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.77.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.