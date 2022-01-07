Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $297.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.77.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

