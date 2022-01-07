Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 208.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $657,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

