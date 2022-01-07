EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Sells $375,975.75 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

