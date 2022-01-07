Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EOSE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $3,204,958. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

