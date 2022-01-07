Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $3.57. Epigenomics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 175 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Epigenomics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

