EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.24

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

