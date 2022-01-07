Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHYW traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.61. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.64 and a 1-year high of 3.18.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.