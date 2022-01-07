Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amarin Co. plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.