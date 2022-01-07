Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.83. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.95 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

