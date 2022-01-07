Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

PGR stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

