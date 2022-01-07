Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 317,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 163,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

