ESBC (ESBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,317.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $573,061.17 and $48,317.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

