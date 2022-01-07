Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Shares of EL opened at $355.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

