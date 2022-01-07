ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Trading 7.6% Higher

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.