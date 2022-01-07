ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Down 2.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

