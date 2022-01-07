Evedo Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Evedo has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.