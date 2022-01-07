Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,500. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.