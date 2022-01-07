Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,500. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
