Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

