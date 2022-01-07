EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $28,112.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

