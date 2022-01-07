Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

