Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $129.67 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

