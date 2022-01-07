Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. 65,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

