EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.33. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 145,775 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

