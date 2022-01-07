FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $449.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

