Fairfield Bush & CO. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

