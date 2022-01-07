Fairfield Bush & CO. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.