Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes $622,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

