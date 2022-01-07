Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.94. 23,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,815,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

