Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

FERG stock opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $3,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

