Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,572.22 ($34.66).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,729 ($36.77) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 2,039 ($27.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,642.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,483.46.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.