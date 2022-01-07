Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the November 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

