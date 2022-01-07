Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.68. Approximately 113,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 90,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

FTRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.20 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 9.33.

