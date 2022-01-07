Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

