Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

