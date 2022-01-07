Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

