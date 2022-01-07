Financial Advisory Group Invests $34.58 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 695,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,576,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 7.7% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,772,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,614. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

