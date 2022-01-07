Financial Analysis: Optibase (OBAS) & The Competition

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Optibase to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -74.36% 8.11% 1.81%

This is a summary of current ratings for Optibase and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 317 977 1191 35 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Optibase’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -30.00 Optibase Competitors $1.33 billion $19.01 million -0.71

Optibase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Optibase rivals beat Optibase on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

