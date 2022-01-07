Financial Contrast: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ideal Power alerts:

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.42%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Photronics 8.35% 5.24% 4.10%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 146.20 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -13.01 Photronics $663.76 million 1.74 $55.45 million $0.91 20.88

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.