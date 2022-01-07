Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.89.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$26.56 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

