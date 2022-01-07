Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.89.

FTT stock opened at C$31.74 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

