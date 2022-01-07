Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Down 0.4%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.89 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.11). Approximately 3,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.13).

The stock has a market cap of £237.65 million and a PE ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.81.

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson purchased 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £49,713.30 ($66,990.03). Also, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.96), for a total value of £1,969,928.40 ($2,654,532.27).

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

