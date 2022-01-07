First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

First Acceptance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

