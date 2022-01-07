First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $21.20. First Community shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

