First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 116,751 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $143.34. 78,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,097. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.