First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 760.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

IWN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

