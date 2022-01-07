First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 189,767 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.