First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

