First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $33.42 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.