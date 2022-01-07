First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

